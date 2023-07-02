A dog, seen here, after it was rescued from lanes of the 710 Freeway on July 2, 2023. (chp_eastlosangeles)

An officer with the California Highway Patrol on Sunday rescued a dog running in lanes of the 710 Freeway, officials announced.

While it’s unclear exactly what time the dog was found, CHP said Good Samaritans pointed the dog out to Officer Placencia, who was able to corral the dog and get him safely into his patrol cruiser.

The officer then transported the dog to the station where it was given food and water and officials at animal control were called.

Video of the dog posted to Instagram by CHP showed a well-behaved pooch that didn’t appear any worse for the experience. It is unclear how the animal made its way onto the freeway.

A dog, seen here, after it was rescued from lanes of the 710 Freeway on July 2, 2023. (chp_eastlosangeles)

A dog, seen here, after it was rescued from lanes of the 710 Freeway on July 2, 2023. (chp_eastlosangeles)

CHP Officer Placencia seen leading a dog rescued from lanes of the 710 Freeway, out of his patrol vehicle on July 2, 2023. (chp_eastlosangeles)

A dog, seen here, after it was rescued from lanes of the 710 Freeway on July 2, 2023. (chp_eastlosangeles)

“If you know the owner of this pup, send us a message so we can let you know where it was taken,” CHP said on Instagram.