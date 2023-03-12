Long Beach lifeguard seen rescuing a small white dog who had been spotted swimming out to sea Mar. 12, 2023 (LBFD).

Lifeguards rescued a small white dog who was swimming out to sea Sunday in Long Beach, officials announced.

At around 6 p.m., lifeguards received a call regarding a dog that was running loose in the Junipero Lot. When personnel arrived, they saw the pooch run into the ocean and start swimming out to sea.

“Lifeguard 7 put on his wetsuit, grabbed his rescue board and buoy, and headed out to rescue the small white lap dog,” the Long Beach Fire Department said.

The dog made it all the way out to the swim line before crews on a boat were able to help the lifeguard get the dog on the rescue board and safely back to shore.

So far, lifeguards have been unable to locate the dog’s owner and animal control was called to take custody of the animal.

Officials asked the owner of the dog call 562-570-7387.