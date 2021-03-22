Dog wounded in car-to-car shooting on 101 Freeway near Calabasas

A dog was seriously wounded but two people escaped injury in a car-to-car shooting on the 101 Freeway in the Calabasas area over the weekend, officials said Monday.

The gunfire broke out shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday in the freeway’s northbound lanes near Lost Hills Road, the California Highway Patrol said in a news release.

Someone in a Dodge Charger fired about five rounds into a Kia Soul for unknown reasons, CHP said.

A man and a woman in the vehicle were not hit. But the dog was struck at least once, suffering possibly fatal injuries to the torso, officials said.

No arrests were made. The dog was taken to an animal hospital for treatment.