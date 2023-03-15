Authorities have closed off water access at Doheny State Beach following a massive sewage spill on Wednesday.

The waters were contaminated after a 4,000-gallon spill was caused by “an overflow in a main city sewer line in San Juan Capistrano,” said the OC Health Care Agency.

Located in Dana Point, ocean access will be prohibited both 1,500 feet upcoast and 1,500 feet downcoast of the San Juan Creek interface, officials said.

The affected area will be blocked off from any swimming, surfing or diving. Waters will reopen when the tested water quality “meets acceptable standards,” officials said.

Doheny State Beach ocean access closed after a massive sewage spill on March 15, 2023. (OC Healthcare Agency)

“I am closely monitoring this situation along with the other incidents occurring throughout Orange County,” said Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley. “My office has participated in the County’s Emergency Operations Coordination since the Board of Supervisors passed my resolution to declare a local state of emergency for Orange County. We remain ready to mobilize our resources to make our waters safe for our communities and wildlife,” added Supervisor Foley.”

The most updated information regarding Orange County ocean, bay or harbor closures can be found by calling 714-433-6400 or online at ocbeachinfo.com.

To report a sewage spill, call 714-433-6419.