A 28-year-old Fontana man was sentenced in federal court to 25 years in prison for enticing young girls, some as young as 9 years old, to produce pornography.

Jonathan Garcia, 28, received the 25-year sentence Monday and was also ordered to be on supervised release for 20 years after he serves his time in prison.

In May, Garcia pleaded guilty to one count of production of child pornography. As part of his plea agreement, he admitted to posing as a 15-year-old boy online and communicating with a 9-year-old girl and encouraging her to send him sexually explicit photos in exchange for online credits used in the game “Roblox.”

According to the United States Department of Justice, the girl made three sexually explicit videos and sent them to Garcia. The girl’s mother discovered the online chats and contacted the Ontario Police Department which led to the investigation.

Police ultimately served a search warrant at Garcia’s home where they found several phones containing child pornography. During an interview with police, Garcia admitted to contacting other underage girls online for pornographic media dating back to at least 2015.

In total, Garcia estimated he had contacted somewhere between 50 and 100 girls, the DOJ said.

Garcia kept “meticulously maintained digital folders” that included photos of multiple girls between the ages of 11 and 14 who had been encouraged or paid by Garcia to create and send the images.

He was arrested by police and has remained in custody since March 2020.

Prosecutors in a sentencing memorandum called Garcia a serial offender who caused meaningful damage to many young girls.

“This was not a one-time error in judgment or slip in impulse control but a years-long, premeditated, campaign to satisfy his sexual interest,” prosecutors wrote.

The case was investigated by the FBI and the Ontario Police Department.