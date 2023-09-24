Before taking on the Denver Broncos, in what turned out to be something of a historic game Sunday, the Miami Dolphins honored slain Los Angeles County Deputy Sheriff Ryan Clinkunbroomer who was a diehard Dolphins fan.
Clinkunbroomer, 30, was killed on Sept. 16, in an ambush-style shooting while he sat at a red light in his patrol vehicle in the Antelope Valley. Just 36 hours after the deadly encounter, authorities arrested 29-year-old Kevin Salazar after a standoff outside of his Palmdale home in connection with the shooting. He has since been charged with murder.
“Before today’s game, we paused to remember and honor Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer, a life-long Dolphins fan and member of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, who was tragically killed in the line of duty, earlier this month,” the team said in a statement posted to X, formerly known as Twitter. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and community.”
The social media post also included a photo of a Dolphins jersey embroidered with “Clinkunbroom” on the back.
Miami then went on to beat Denver 70-20, scoring the most points by any NFL team in a game since 1966, the Associated Press reported.