Before taking on the Denver Broncos, in what turned out to be something of a historic game Sunday, the Miami Dolphins honored slain Los Angeles County Deputy Sheriff Ryan Clinkunbroomer who was a diehard Dolphins fan.

Clinkunbroomer, 30, was killed on Sept. 16, in an ambush-style shooting while he sat at a red light in his patrol vehicle in the Antelope Valley. Just 36 hours after the deadly encounter, authorities arrested 29-year-old Kevin Salazar after a standoff outside of his Palmdale home in connection with the shooting. He has since been charged with murder.

The Miami Dolphins honored slain L.A. County Sheriff’s Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer on Sept. 24, 2023. (Miami Dolphins)

“Before today’s game, we paused to remember and honor Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer, a life-long Dolphins fan and member of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, who was tragically killed in the line of duty, earlier this month,” the team said in a statement posted to X, formerly known as Twitter. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and community.”

The social media post also included a photo of a Dolphins jersey embroidered with “Clinkunbroom” on the back.

Miami then went on to beat Denver 70-20, scoring the most points by any NFL team in a game since 1966, the Associated Press reported.