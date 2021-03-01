Domestic disturbance suspect detained after injuring deputy with knife in Chino Hills

Authorities respond to a family disturbance call where a deputy was injured in Chino Hills on March 1, 2021. (KTLA)

A man whose volatile behavior prompted his family to call authorities was detained hours after injuring a deputy and barricading himself in a Chino Hills home Monday, officials said.

A resident in the 3200 block of South Downs Drive called 911 shortly after 1 p.m., telling dispatchers his adult son was acting erratically and causing the family to fear for their safety, said Jodi Miller, a public information officer for the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies responded and began working to detain the man.

As they were trying to take him into custody, the man allegedly grabbed a knife. One deputy sustained injuries to his arm, Miller said.

The deputy was taken to a hospital for treatment but is expected to recover, Miller said.

The man subsequently barricaded himself inside a bathroom, officials said.

A SWAT team responded to the scene. Aerial video of the scene showed an armored truck parked outside the two-story residence around 6:30 p.m.

Miller said at about 7 p.m. that they were still working to take the man into custody.

The Daily Bulletin reports that the man was taken into custody at 7:10 p.m.

No further details were available.