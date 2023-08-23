A man was fatally stabbed in Malibu Tuesday night in what the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department described as a domestic violence dispute.

The unidentified man, believed to be 20 to 25 years old, was attacked at about 11:11 p.m., officials said in a news release.

Deputies were called to a domestic violence dispute between a man and woman in the 19400 block of Pacific Coast Highway, and when they arrived, they found the man suffering from blunt force trauma to his chest.

While the man’s killing was described as a stabbing death, deputies did not indicate how he sustained any blunt force trauma injuries or what role they may have played in his death.

He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No information about the suspect has been released, and no further information was available.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the LASD Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

To provide information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit lacrimestoppers.org.