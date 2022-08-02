A man wanted following multiple reports of domestic violence was arrested by Los Angeles police officers Tuesday after he allegedly struck and killed two pedestrians while speeding.

Police originally responded to the 4300 block of Figueroa Street around 11:30 a.m. for a report of a domestic violence incident. While at the scene, police found no evidence of domestic violence and left the area, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

About an hour later, police received a second call reporting domestic violence by the same suspect at the same location.

When police arrived for the second time, they found that the suspect had fled the scene.

Police later located his vehicle near the intersection of 52nd and Flower streets and he was taken into custody.

At some point, the man was involved in a traffic collision in which he struck two pedestrians while traveling at a high rate of speed, police said. It’s unclear at this time if the crash happened during a pursuit or if the man was speeding away from the scene where the domestic violence incident allegedly happened.

The two pedestrians, who have yet to be identified, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect was taken into custody, but has not yet been identified.

LAPD investigators are collecting evidence and reviewing security footage related to the crash.

Check back for details on this developing story.