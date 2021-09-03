Domestic violence suspect wounded in shootout with Monterey Park police in East L.A.: Officials

Authorities investigate the scene of a police shooting that left a man wounded in East Los Angeles on Sept. 3, 2021. (KTLA)

Monterey Park police tracked a domestic violence suspect to East Los Angeles, where the man was wounded in an exchange of gunfire with officers Friday.

The shooting occurred shortly before 2 p.m. on Rowan Avenue, just south of Cesar E. Chavez Avenue, according to the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department, which is investigating the incident.

Monterey Park police had earlier responded to a report of domestic violence involving a man who brandished a gun. But by the time officers got to the scene, the suspect had already left in a red SUV, investigators said.

Sheriff’s officials said Monterey Park officers had interacted with the man before, and he was known to frequent the East L.A. area.

Police were able to locate the man driving on Rowan Avenue in his SUV and pulled him over.

The man got out of his vehicle with a gun in his hand and ran, and at least one officer opened fire at him, authorities said. It wasn’t immediately clear what prompted to use of lethal force.

The man then began exchanging gunfire with another officer as he fled, officials said.

He continued running through an alley, where he tossed his gun and tried to get into a bystander’s car before collapsing and being taken into custody, according to investigators.

Paramedics took the man to the hospital, where he was being treated for a gunshot wound to the upper torso. Deputies said he was expected to survive.

A gun was recovered at the scene, and authorities are continuing to investigate.