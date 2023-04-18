Domino’s has deployed a fleet of electric vehicles at stores across the Los Angeles area. (Promotional image from Domino’s)

One of America’s most popular pizza chains is going green(er). Domino’s has rolled out 50 electric delivery vehicles across the greater Los Angeles area as part of a nationwide effort to reduce emissions among its delivery fleet.

In total, 17 locally owned Domino’s stores now feature delivery from brand new electric vehicles.

The 50 vehicles are 2023 Chevrolet Bolt EVs that feature the pizza chain’s branding.

The largest pizza chain in the world said those L.A.-area vehicles are part of the largest electric pizza delivery fleet in the country, with more than 650 EVs in service at Domino’s stores across the country.

Ommid Ferdows, a franchise owner of one of the Domino’s stores to feature the new electric delivery vehicles, said the electric vehicle fleet makes “complete sense as vehicle technology continues to evolve.”

Domino’s said the electric vehicles offer additional advantages compared to standard gasoline-powered vehicles, including “ample battery life with the potential to have days of deliveries, zero tailpipe emissions, advanced safety features and lower average maintenance costs than nonelectric vehicles – all without the financial impact of high gas prices.”

The Domino’s-owned vehicles are also an added incentive for prospective delivery drivers who don’t own their own vehicles, the company said. The pizza chain also offers delivery via electric bikes and scooters in some select markets.

Local Domino’s stores with the new electric vehicles include:

10431 Lemon Ave. in Alta Loma

21001 Sherman Way in Canoga Park

17650 Chatsworth St. in Granada Hills

201 Pacific Coast Highway in Hermosa Beach

6622 Irvine Center Drive in Irvine

1007 E. Ave. J in Lancaster

3001 Sepulveda Blvd. in Manhattan Beach

8662 Lindley Ave. in Northridge

602 E. Palmdale Blvd. in Palmdale

42056 50th St. W. in Quartz Hills

10068 Arrow Route in Rancho Cucamonga

865 Silver Spur Road in Rolling Hills Estates

1015 Main St. in Santa Ana

1865 Lincoln Blvd. in Santa Monica

14152 Newport Ave. in Tustin

1277 W. Foothill Blvd. in Upland

12237 Santa Monica Blvd. in West Los Angeles

According to the restaurant chain’s interactive map, there are currently 57 electric vehicles in the California fleet, with plans to expand that number to 140 by the end of 2023. There are curently 658 EVs deployed across the country, with plans to increase that number to 1154 by the end of the year.