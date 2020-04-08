Domino’s working to ‘Feed the Need’ with campaign to give away 58,000 pizzas in L.A. area, 1.2 million nationwide

A delivery driver is seen in a picture posted to the Domino’s Pizza Facebook page.

As part of its nationwide “Feed the Need” campaign, Domino’s will be giving away 58,000 pizzas throughout the greater Los Angeles area.

About 290 locally-owned stores will each donate 200 pizzas to L.A. area hospitals, medical centers, school children, families, health departments, grocery store workers and other in need, a news release from the company stated.

“We realize that there is a great deal of hardship and uncertainty at this time,” said Dan Hosseini, a Los Angeles-area Domino’s franchisee. “Domino’s wants to do whatever it can to help, and that means spreading a little bit of joy through pizza.”

The campaign is part of the company’s plan to donate 1.2 million pizzas nationwide.

Last month, Domino’s announced they were trying to fill 2,500 full and part-time positions in the L.A. area.

The opportunities included delivery drivers, customer service representatives, assistant managers and managers.