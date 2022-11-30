KTLA is proud to partner with the Marine Toys for Tots Program which is celebrating its 75th year of bringing holiday cheer to tens of thousands of children in Southern California.
The Marine Toys for Tots Program collects new, unwrapped toys during October, November, and December and distributes them to less fortunate children as Christmas gifts each year. These toys make a tremendous difference in the lives of the children and families that receive them gratefully.
The toys distributed are not only viewed as a simple gift, but also bring joy, happiness, and hope to the children in need. Hope is the key, and hope is what the Marine Corps Reserve can give through the Toys for Tots program. A message of hope to less fortunate youngsters that will assist them in becoming
Marine Toys for Tots Foundation, an IRS recognized 501(c)(3) not-for-profit public charity is the fund raising, funding and support organization for the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program. The Foundation was created at the behest of the U.S. Marine Corps and provides support in accordance with a Memorandum of Understanding with the Commander, Marine Forces Reserve, who directs the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program. The Foundation has supported Toys for Tots since 1991.
Los Angeles Area Donation Locations
Main Site:
Blecksmith Hall
2699 Paloma St
Pasadena, CA 91107
M-F 0800-1400
Other Locations:
Golden State Storage/GAR: James Pelayo
18626 S Western Ave, Gardena, California, 89031
310-532-2664
Possible Inc: Crystal
126 W Elmyra St, Los Angeles, California, 90012
971-506-9351
The Lazy Rose Cafe: Erdavria Rose Simpson
1113 S LaBrea Ave, Los Angeles, California, 90019
323-559-1179
Beyond-FX: Becka McIntosh
2015 S Westgate Ave, Los Angeles, California, 90025
661-645-4881
White Cap: Scott Musgrove
101-165 S. Mission Rd, Los Angeles, California, 90033
323-475-3511
GH Hospitality Group US Inc: Crista Hynes
189 The Grove Dr Suite H-10, Los Angeles, California, 90036
661-755-7727
Brella- Hollywood: Leslie Velasquez
909 N Orange Dr., Los Angeles, California, 90038
661-312-9723
Dental Center of Highland Park: Rigo Fuentes
5807 N Figueroa St, Los Angeles, California, 90042
310-409-4282
Avis Budget Group: Chelsea Miller
5721 W 96th Street, Los Angeles, California, 90045
310-702-9660
SoulCycle: Mady Clemente
11640 San Vicente Blvd, Los Angeles, California, 90049
310-559-7685
Allen Matkins: Katherine Pappas
1901 Avenue of the Stars, 1800, Los Angeles, California, 90067
310-788-2400
American Legion Post 43: Simone Lara
2035 N. Highland Ave., Los Angeles, California, 90068
916-217-0215
The h.wood Group: brian Grimmel
9229 Sunset Blvd #900, West Hollywood , Alabama, 90069
323-839-7109
Guidehouse: Stefani Barro
333 S Hope Street, Los Angeles, California, 90071
213-670-3273
RSM US LLP: FELIPE SANCHEZ
515 S FLOWER STREET , LOS ANGELES, California, 90071
213-713-4575
Hilton Los Angeles Culver City: Hayley Marx
6161 West Centinela Avenue, Culver City, California, 90230
310-348-4515
Armand’s Discount Fireplace & BBQ: Dylan Clark
9400 Venice Blvd., Culver City, California, 90232
310-839-5555
Downey Community Health Center: Jonathan Retana
8425 Iowa St , Downey , California, 90241
626-399-6790
PENHALL (204 GARDENA ) : Jorge Soriano
14801 AVALON BLVD , GARDENA , California, 90248
310-739-5989
Malibu Navy League, c/o *First Bank Malibu: John T. Payne
3822 Cross Creek ROAD *(Community Event location on 12-7-2022), Malibu, California, 90265
310-456-5579
Coldwell Banker Pacific Palisades: Dani Montalto
15101 W Sunset Blvd, Pacific Palisades, California, 90272
310-454-1111
T-Mobile: Ramon Medina
1410 3rd Street Promenade, T-Mobile, Santa Monica, California, 90401
760-791-5833
Santa Monica Brew Works: Johnny Wardell
1920 Colorado Avenue, Suite C, Santa Monica, California, 90404
206-504-4151
Upgrade Labs: Amy Williams
3110 Main Street, Santa Monica, California, 90405
310-314-0013
Floor and Decor: Lonnie Roche
500 Carson Town Center North, Carson, California, 90745
949-228-3733
Dental Group of Arcadia: Rigo Fuentes
440 E. Huntington Drive, Arcadia, California, 91006
310-409-4282
Le Meridien Arcadia: Lindsey Chandler
130 W. Huntington Dr, Arcadia, California, 91007
626-777-6699
Unique Cycles West Coast & Unique Cycles UHaul: Nita Califano
202/226 Kruse Avenue, Monrovia, California, 91016
626-979-4066
West Coast Dental of Monrovia: Rigo Fuentes
154 West Foothill Boulevard, MONROVIA, California, 91016
310-409-4282
Portillo Realty Group: Perla or Dan
1445 Huntington Dr STE 250, South Pasadena, California, 91030
626-313-1200
Sunland Tujunga American Legion Post 377: Hector Ramirez
10039 PINEWOOD AVE, TUJUNGA, California, 91042
213-631-0961
Coldwell Banker Realty: Ryan campbell
388 S Lake Ave, Pasadena, California, 91101
626-584-0050
Arroyo Parkway Self Storage: Janell Mosquito
411 S Arroyo Pkwy, Pasadena, California, 91105
818-213-0363
Astoria Park Senior Living: Erin Mahoney
925 E Villa St, Los Angeles, California, 91106
626-796-4303
Amazon Fresh Store: Jaime Aust
3425 E Colorado Blvd, Pasadena, California, 91107
425-906-9516
Varda : Reese Hooper
3341 E Colorado Blvd, Pasadena, California, 91107
206-235-6374
Bay Alarm Company: Liz Valdes-Perez
1728 Standard Avenue, Glendale, California, 91201
818-267-5880
Aqua-Flo Supply: Ronnie Mendez
5310 San Fernando Rd, Glendale, California, 91203
323-493-2587
Hollywood Production Center: Jennifer Cohen
121 W. Lexington Dr., Glendale, California, 91203
818-480-3100
jennifer@hollywoodpc.com
Trumark : Casey Montoya-Carrigan
320 Arden Ave. Suite #110, Glendale, Alabama, 91203
818-378-2601
Hawthorne High School: Donald Urquidez
3620, La Crescenta ave, La Crescenta ave, Glendale, California, 91208
949-290-1647
Sati Soulakhian – State Farm Insurance Agency: Sati
3430 OCEAN VIEW BLVD, GLENDALE, California, 91208
818-306-5748
Ace hardware : Jacklyn Medrano
3100 Foothill Blvd, La Crescenta, California, 91214
818-658-5092
Optum c/o Quest Diagnostics: Corrie Alvarez
8401 Fallbrook Avenue, 3rd floor, West Hills, California, 91304
818-269-3842
Align Aerospace: Kittie Wachholder
9401 Desoto Ave, Chatsworth, California, 91311
818-523-5329
The Clever Lender / Mission Mortgage: Michael Santoyo
20945 Devonshire St # 203, Chatsworth , California, 91311
747-333-7264
United States Citizenship and Immigration Service: Ralph Scott
19809 Prairie Street #100, Chatsworth, California, 91311
818-407-3338
Jersey Mikes: Ryan Dolezal
19350 Nordhoff St, Northridge , California, 91324
402-419-0922
Northrop Grumman – VERITAS ERG Northridge site: Fabian Espinoza
9401 Corbin Ave, Northridge, California, 91324
954-296-2579
Viridi Construction Inc: Robert Luque
9301 Corbin Ave, Northridge, California, 91324
818-288-2787
Water Wings Swim School: Karen Mendez
8917 Reseda Blvd., Northridge, California, 91324
818-201-6552
Magicland Dental of Pacoima: Rigo Fuentes
9741 Laurel Canyon, Ste. A, Arleta, California, 91331
310-409-4282
Associated Builders and Contractors of Southern California : Aaron Viveros
12979 Arroyo Ave, San Fernando, California, 91340
909-331-1548
Freeway Insurance: Kate Swansson
1201 Truman ST Ste G, San Fernando, California, 91340
818-361-1100
Americana Real Estate Services: John Atamian
343 W Cypress St. #A, Glendale, California, 91342
818-259-2117
West Coast Dental of North Hills: Rigo Fuentes
15350 Nordhoff Street, Suite A, North HIlls, California, 91343
310-409-4282
RBS Realty: David Robles
15455 San Fernando Mission Blvd. Suite 101, Mission Hills, California, 91345
818-290-2769
Beacon Waterproofing Products: Patty Orozco
8501 Telfair Ave, Sun Valley, California, 91352
818-768-4661
Canyon Dental Group: Rigo Fuentes
28237 Newhall Ranch Rd, Suite 101, Santa Clarita, California, 91355
310-409-4282
Pierce Brothers Valley Oaks: Jessica Wolinsky
5600 Lindero Canyon Rd, Westlake Village, California, 91362
818-889-0902
Convoso Inc.: Khara Fernando
5955 De Soto Ave Ste 210, Woodland Hills , California, 91367
818-671-8490
Joyce Emerson-Greenberg State Farm Agency: joyce
5950 Canoga Ave #230, Woodland Hills, California, 91367
818-593-7000
West Coast Dental of Van Nuys: Rigo Fuentes
13716 Sherman Way, Van Nuys, California, 91405
310-409-4282
Controlled Products Systems Group: Iris Santiago
16659 Arminita Street, Van Nuys, California, 91406
818-785-7353
PaymentCloud LLC: Melissa Mullis
16501 Ventura Blvd. Suit 300, Encino, California, 91436
707-317-8193
Penhall (205 Burbank ): JORGE SORIANO
255 S. FLOWER ST , BURBANK , California, 91502
310-739-5989
Picturistik: Abryelle Wilson
201 E Magnolia Blvd Unit 294, Burbank, CA 91502, Burbank, California, 91502
310-387-6741
Brad Korb Real Estate Group: Heather Tyler
3813 W. Magnolia Blvd, Burbank, California, 91504
818-953-5300
Detail Garage: Paul or Lyndsay
1104 N hollywood Way, Burbank, California, 91505
747-241-8899
Grin Garden Kids Dental and Orthodontics: Ivy Fua
3923 W Burbank Blvd, Burbank, California, 91505
818-590-3861
Ken Nagayama Martial Arts: Isela Giedt
2809 W Burbank Blvd, Burbank , California, 91505
818-434-1419
Soapbox Films: Nick Lively
1015 W Isabel Street, Burbank, California, 91506
772-631-1491
B.I.G. Solutions: Chad Vanlandingham
11335 Magnolia Blvd., Ste. 2C, North Hollywood, California, 91601
818-824-5418
Bed Bath & Beyond: Danielle Beck
12555 Ventura Blvd, Studio City, California, 91604
818-980-0260
Coldwell Banker Realty – Studio City Office: Seda Naumenko
12930 Ventura Blvd., Suite 202, Studio City , California, 91604
818-788-5400
Concorde Career College: Crystal Ramirez
12412 Victory Blvd, North Hollywood, California, 91606
818-932-1310
Laurel Hall Preschool: Lesley Diaz
6020 Radford Ave, North Hollywood, California, 91606
818-762-1370
Student Veteran Organization – West Coast University : Jann Monina Mantuano
12215 Victory Blvd, North Hollywood, California, 91606
323-428-5610
Automotive Credit Corp.: Angie Rodas Ramos
6400 Laurel Canyon Blvd, suite 400, North Hollywood, California, 91606-1571
323-741-3081
CV Valley Village: Kandi Briggs
5331 Corteen Place, Valley Village, California, 91607
818-755-9871
Amy Bartlett: Allstate Agent: Amy Bartlett
708 N Azusa Ave, Azusa, California, 91702
626-812-7929
Direct Action Fitness: Rebecca Villarreal
531 S. Clydebank Ave. , Azusa , California, 91702
626-784-4883
Worth FiT Studio LLC: Mark Worthington
928 W Foothill Blvd, Claremont, California, 91711
631-431-7982
Dental Group of Covina: Rigo Fuentes
1406 N Azusa Ave Suite C, Covina, California, 91722
310-409-4282
Longbridge Financial: David Aulicino
340 S. Citrus Ave., Covina, California, 91723
909-240-4208
CubeSmart: Catalina Ramos
7723 Milliken Avenue, Rancho Cucamonga, California, 91730
909-689-7686
F45 Training North Cucamonga: Daniel Zhang
11144 Foothill Blvd, Suite 130, Rancho Cucamonga, California, 91730
909-244-4472
Parlor 10/6 @Istyle : Marggieh
10130 foothill blvd suite 111, Rancho Cucamonga , California, 91730
909-276-8917
Stor-N-Lock Self Storage: Ruth Zendejas, Manager / Marck Lopez, Asst Manager
10975 Arrow Route, Rancho Cucamonga, California, 91730
909-476-7100
Buckle: Liz
12553 North Mainstreet, Rancho Cucamonga, California, 91739
970-227-2276
Edward Jones: Sherri Harrier
12487 N Mainstreet STE 280, Rancho Cucamonga, California, 91739
909-931-7558
kellischlimhair: Kelli Schlim
6633 brownstone place , Rancho Cucamonga , California, 91739
909-815-2081
iLove Dental Practice: grace kim
1770 S. Barranca Ave., Glendora, California, 91740
626-339-4600
Chozen Martial Arts Academy: Philipp Lomboy
670 Arrow Hwy, La Verne, California, 91750
909-599-7511
Greene Light Mortgage Solutions Inc : Rebecca Faris
1075 Bonita Ave, La Verne, California, 91750
909-215-4656
HomeFree Realty Group: Hazel
1413 FOOTHILL BLVD, #D, La Verne, California, 91750
909-971-0050
THE POLLARD FIRM: NATALIE ROBINSON
556 N. DIAMOND BAR BLVD, #213, DIAMOND BAR, California, 91765
909-655-6102
Sharkys LLC: Craig Yeaton
490 W. Arrow Hwy, San Dimas, California, 91773
909-596-2505
The Original Clip Joint Barbershop: Jasmine Chavez
402 W ARROW HWY UNIT 11, San Dimas, California, 91773
714-726-1509
Floor and Decor: julian Valente
7279 Rosemead Blvd, San Gabriel, California, 91775
626-320-1535
Advance America: Josie or Dolores
1240 w foothill blvd, Upland, California, 91786
909-579-0942
CubeSmart Self Storage : Todd Haynes
985 Fairway Dr., Walnut , California, 91789
909-444-9960
Columbia Sportswear Company : Michelle Li
970 Lakes Drive, West Covina, California, 91790
Columbia Sportswear Company: Pat Erkkila
970 Lakes Drive , West Covina, California, 91790
808-321-6334
Regus Management Group: Julissa Rubalcava
1050 Lakes Drive, Suite #225, West Covina, California, 91790
626-699-0990
Sage Bistro with Jayce and Jaxx: Leonie Tran
521 w main st, Alhambra, California, 91801
626-349-0585
CUBESMART 141: AUJANA/ NATALIE
14337 BASELINE AVE, FONTANA, California, 92336
909-829-9100
Barton Vineyard Apartments : Hannah Rempel, Manager – Leasing team can also assist
26630 Barton Road – Leasing Office, Redlands, California, 92373
909-793-9191
Penhall (206- San Bernardino ) : Jorge Soriano
738 S Waterman Ave Unit B34/35, San Bernardino , California, 92408
310-739-5989
Penhall ( 201- Anaheim) : Jorge Bermudez-Soriano
1801 W. Penhall Way , Anaheim, California, 92801
310-739-5989