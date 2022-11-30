KTLA is proud to partner with the Marine Toys for Tots Program which is celebrating its 75th year of bringing holiday cheer to tens of thousands of children in Southern California.

The Marine Toys for Tots Program collects new, unwrapped toys during October, November, and December and distributes them to less fortunate children as Christmas gifts each year. These toys make a tremendous difference in the lives of the children and families that receive them gratefully.

The toys distributed are not only viewed as a simple gift, but also bring joy, happiness, and hope to the children in need. Hope is the key, and hope is what the Marine Corps Reserve can give through the Toys for Tots program. A message of hope to less fortunate youngsters that will assist them in becoming

Marine Toys for Tots Foundation, an IRS recognized 501(c)(3) not-for-profit public charity is the fund raising, funding and support organization for the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program. The Foundation was created at the behest of the U.S. Marine Corps and provides support in accordance with a Memorandum of Understanding with the Commander, Marine Forces Reserve, who directs the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program. The Foundation has supported Toys for Tots since 1991.

Los Angeles Area Donation Locations

Main Site:

Blecksmith Hall

2699 Paloma St

Pasadena, CA 91107

M-F 0800-1400

Other Locations:

Golden State Storage/GAR: James Pelayo

18626 S Western Ave, Gardena, California, 89031

310-532-2664



Possible Inc: Crystal

126 W Elmyra St, Los Angeles, California, 90012

971-506-9351

The Lazy Rose Cafe: Erdavria Rose Simpson

1113 S LaBrea Ave, Los Angeles, California, 90019

323-559-1179



Beyond-FX: Becka McIntosh

2015 S Westgate Ave, Los Angeles, California, 90025

661-645-4881



White Cap: Scott Musgrove

101-165 S. Mission Rd, Los Angeles, California, 90033

323-475-3511

GH Hospitality Group US Inc: Crista Hynes

189 The Grove Dr Suite H-10, Los Angeles, California, 90036

661-755-7727

Brella- Hollywood: Leslie Velasquez

909 N Orange Dr., Los Angeles, California, 90038

661-312-9723



Dental Center of Highland Park: Rigo Fuentes

5807 N Figueroa St, Los Angeles, California, 90042

310-409-4282

Avis Budget Group: Chelsea Miller

5721 W 96th Street, Los Angeles, California, 90045

310-702-9660

SoulCycle: Mady Clemente

11640 San Vicente Blvd, Los Angeles, California, 90049

310-559-7685

Allen Matkins: Katherine Pappas

1901 Avenue of the Stars, 1800, Los Angeles, California, 90067

310-788-2400

American Legion Post 43: Simone Lara

2035 N. Highland Ave., Los Angeles, California, 90068

916-217-0215

The h.wood Group: brian Grimmel

9229 Sunset Blvd #900, West Hollywood , Alabama, 90069

323-839-7109

Guidehouse: Stefani Barro

333 S Hope Street, Los Angeles, California, 90071

213-670-3273

RSM US LLP: FELIPE SANCHEZ

515 S FLOWER STREET , LOS ANGELES, California, 90071

213-713-4575

Hilton Los Angeles Culver City: Hayley Marx

6161 West Centinela Avenue, Culver City, California, 90230

310-348-4515

Armand’s Discount Fireplace & BBQ: Dylan Clark

9400 Venice Blvd., Culver City, California, 90232

310-839-5555

Downey Community Health Center: Jonathan Retana

8425 Iowa St , Downey , California, 90241

626-399-6790

PENHALL (204 GARDENA ) : Jorge Soriano

14801 AVALON BLVD , GARDENA , California, 90248

310-739-5989

Malibu Navy League, c/o *First Bank Malibu: John T. Payne

3822 Cross Creek ROAD *(Community Event location on 12-7-2022), Malibu, California, 90265

310-456-5579

Coldwell Banker Pacific Palisades: Dani Montalto

15101 W Sunset Blvd, Pacific Palisades, California, 90272

310-454-1111

T-Mobile: Ramon Medina

1410 3rd Street Promenade, T-Mobile, Santa Monica, California, 90401

760-791-5833

Santa Monica Brew Works: Johnny Wardell

1920 Colorado Avenue, Suite C, Santa Monica, California, 90404

206-504-4151

Upgrade Labs: Amy Williams

3110 Main Street, Santa Monica, California, 90405

310-314-0013

Floor and Decor: Lonnie Roche

500 Carson Town Center North, Carson, California, 90745

949-228-3733

Dental Group of Arcadia: Rigo Fuentes

440 E. Huntington Drive, Arcadia, California, 91006

310-409-4282

Le Meridien Arcadia: Lindsey Chandler

130 W. Huntington Dr, Arcadia, California, 91007

626-777-6699

Unique Cycles West Coast & Unique Cycles UHaul: Nita Califano

202/226 Kruse Avenue, Monrovia, California, 91016

626-979-4066

West Coast Dental of Monrovia: Rigo Fuentes

154 West Foothill Boulevard, MONROVIA, California, 91016

310-409-4282

Portillo Realty Group: Perla or Dan

1445 Huntington Dr STE 250, South Pasadena, California, 91030

626-313-1200

Sunland Tujunga American Legion Post 377: Hector Ramirez

10039 PINEWOOD AVE, TUJUNGA, California, 91042

213-631-0961

Coldwell Banker Realty: Ryan campbell

388 S Lake Ave, Pasadena, California, 91101

626-584-0050

Arroyo Parkway Self Storage: Janell Mosquito

411 S Arroyo Pkwy, Pasadena, California, 91105

818-213-0363

Astoria Park Senior Living: Erin Mahoney

925 E Villa St, Los Angeles, California, 91106

626-796-4303

Amazon Fresh Store: Jaime Aust

3425 E Colorado Blvd, Pasadena, California, 91107

425-906-9516

Varda : Reese Hooper

3341 E Colorado Blvd, Pasadena, California, 91107

206-235-6374

Bay Alarm Company: Liz Valdes-Perez

1728 Standard Avenue, Glendale, California, 91201

818-267-5880

Aqua-Flo Supply: Ronnie Mendez

5310 San Fernando Rd, Glendale, California, 91203

323-493-2587

Hollywood Production Center: Jennifer Cohen

121 W. Lexington Dr., Glendale, California, 91203

818-480-3100

jennifer@hollywoodpc.com

Trumark : Casey Montoya-Carrigan

320 Arden Ave. Suite #110, Glendale, Alabama, 91203

818-378-2601

Hawthorne High School: Donald Urquidez

3620, La Crescenta ave, La Crescenta ave, Glendale, California, 91208

949-290-1647

Sati Soulakhian – State Farm Insurance Agency: Sati

3430 OCEAN VIEW BLVD, GLENDALE, California, 91208

818-306-5748

Ace hardware : Jacklyn Medrano

3100 Foothill Blvd, La Crescenta, California, 91214

818-658-5092

Optum c/o Quest Diagnostics: Corrie Alvarez

8401 Fallbrook Avenue, 3rd floor, West Hills, California, 91304

818-269-3842

Align Aerospace: Kittie Wachholder

9401 Desoto Ave, Chatsworth, California, 91311

818-523-5329

The Clever Lender / Mission Mortgage: Michael Santoyo

20945 Devonshire St # 203, Chatsworth , California, 91311

747-333-7264

United States Citizenship and Immigration Service: Ralph Scott

19809 Prairie Street #100, Chatsworth, California, 91311

818-407-3338

Jersey Mikes: Ryan Dolezal

19350 Nordhoff St, Northridge , California, 91324

402-419-0922

Northrop Grumman – VERITAS ERG Northridge site: Fabian Espinoza

9401 Corbin Ave, Northridge, California, 91324

954-296-2579

Viridi Construction Inc: Robert Luque

9301 Corbin Ave, Northridge, California, 91324

818-288-2787

Water Wings Swim School: Karen Mendez

8917 Reseda Blvd., Northridge, California, 91324

818-201-6552

Magicland Dental of Pacoima: Rigo Fuentes

9741 Laurel Canyon, Ste. A, Arleta, California, 91331

310-409-4282

Associated Builders and Contractors of Southern California : Aaron Viveros

12979 Arroyo Ave, San Fernando, California, 91340

909-331-1548

Freeway Insurance: Kate Swansson

1201 Truman ST Ste G, San Fernando, California, 91340

818-361-1100

Americana Real Estate Services: John Atamian

343 W Cypress St. #A, Glendale, California, 91342

818-259-2117

West Coast Dental of North Hills: Rigo Fuentes

15350 Nordhoff Street, Suite A, North HIlls, California, 91343

310-409-4282

RBS Realty: David Robles

15455 San Fernando Mission Blvd. Suite 101, Mission Hills, California, 91345

818-290-2769

Beacon Waterproofing Products: Patty Orozco

8501 Telfair Ave, Sun Valley, California, 91352

818-768-4661

Canyon Dental Group: Rigo Fuentes

28237 Newhall Ranch Rd, Suite 101, Santa Clarita, California, 91355

310-409-4282

Pierce Brothers Valley Oaks: Jessica Wolinsky

5600 Lindero Canyon Rd, Westlake Village, California, 91362

818-889-0902

Convoso Inc.: Khara Fernando

5955 De Soto Ave Ste 210, Woodland Hills , California, 91367

818-671-8490

Joyce Emerson-Greenberg State Farm Agency: joyce

5950 Canoga Ave #230, Woodland Hills, California, 91367

818-593-7000

West Coast Dental of Van Nuys: Rigo Fuentes

13716 Sherman Way, Van Nuys, California, 91405

310-409-4282

Controlled Products Systems Group: Iris Santiago

16659 Arminita Street, Van Nuys, California, 91406

818-785-7353

PaymentCloud LLC: Melissa Mullis

16501 Ventura Blvd. Suit 300, Encino, California, 91436

707-317-8193

Penhall (205 Burbank ): JORGE SORIANO

255 S. FLOWER ST , BURBANK , California, 91502

310-739-5989

Picturistik: Abryelle Wilson

201 E Magnolia Blvd Unit 294, Burbank, CA 91502, Burbank, California, 91502

310-387-6741

Brad Korb Real Estate Group: Heather Tyler

3813 W. Magnolia Blvd, Burbank, California, 91504

818-953-5300

Detail Garage: Paul or Lyndsay

1104 N hollywood Way, Burbank, California, 91505

747-241-8899

Grin Garden Kids Dental and Orthodontics: Ivy Fua

3923 W Burbank Blvd, Burbank, California, 91505

818-590-3861

Ken Nagayama Martial Arts: Isela Giedt

2809 W Burbank Blvd, Burbank , California, 91505

818-434-1419

Soapbox Films: Nick Lively

1015 W Isabel Street, Burbank, California, 91506

772-631-1491

B.I.G. Solutions: Chad Vanlandingham

11335 Magnolia Blvd., Ste. 2C, North Hollywood, California, 91601

818-824-5418

Bed Bath & Beyond: Danielle Beck

12555 Ventura Blvd, Studio City, California, 91604

818-980-0260

Coldwell Banker Realty – Studio City Office: Seda Naumenko

12930 Ventura Blvd., Suite 202, Studio City , California, 91604

818-788-5400

Concorde Career College: Crystal Ramirez

12412 Victory Blvd, North Hollywood, California, 91606

818-932-1310

Laurel Hall Preschool: Lesley Diaz

6020 Radford Ave, North Hollywood, California, 91606

818-762-1370

Student Veteran Organization – West Coast University : Jann Monina Mantuano

12215 Victory Blvd, North Hollywood, California, 91606

323-428-5610

Automotive Credit Corp.: Angie Rodas Ramos

6400 Laurel Canyon Blvd, suite 400, North Hollywood, California, 91606-1571

323-741-3081

CV Valley Village: Kandi Briggs

5331 Corteen Place, Valley Village, California, 91607

818-755-9871

Amy Bartlett: Allstate Agent: Amy Bartlett

708 N Azusa Ave, Azusa, California, 91702

626-812-7929

Direct Action Fitness: Rebecca Villarreal

531 S. Clydebank Ave. , Azusa , California, 91702

626-784-4883

Worth FiT Studio LLC: Mark Worthington

928 W Foothill Blvd, Claremont, California, 91711

631-431-7982

Dental Group of Covina: Rigo Fuentes

1406 N Azusa Ave Suite C, Covina, California, 91722

310-409-4282

Longbridge Financial: David Aulicino

340 S. Citrus Ave., Covina, California, 91723

909-240-4208

CubeSmart: Catalina Ramos

7723 Milliken Avenue, Rancho Cucamonga, California, 91730

909-689-7686

F45 Training North Cucamonga: Daniel Zhang

11144 Foothill Blvd, Suite 130, Rancho Cucamonga, California, 91730

909-244-4472

Parlor 10/6 @Istyle : Marggieh

10130 foothill blvd suite 111, Rancho Cucamonga , California, 91730

909-276-8917

Stor-N-Lock Self Storage: Ruth Zendejas, Manager / Marck Lopez, Asst Manager

10975 Arrow Route, Rancho Cucamonga, California, 91730

909-476-7100

Buckle: Liz

12553 North Mainstreet, Rancho Cucamonga, California, 91739

970-227-2276

Edward Jones: Sherri Harrier

12487 N Mainstreet STE 280, Rancho Cucamonga, California, 91739

909-931-7558

kellischlimhair: Kelli Schlim

6633 brownstone place , Rancho Cucamonga , California, 91739

909-815-2081

iLove Dental Practice: grace kim

1770 S. Barranca Ave., Glendora, California, 91740

626-339-4600

Chozen Martial Arts Academy: Philipp Lomboy

670 Arrow Hwy, La Verne, California, 91750

909-599-7511

Greene Light Mortgage Solutions Inc : Rebecca Faris

1075 Bonita Ave, La Verne, California, 91750

909-215-4656

HomeFree Realty Group: Hazel

1413 FOOTHILL BLVD, #D, La Verne, California, 91750

909-971-0050

THE POLLARD FIRM: NATALIE ROBINSON

556 N. DIAMOND BAR BLVD, #213, DIAMOND BAR, California, 91765

909-655-6102

Sharkys LLC: Craig Yeaton

490 W. Arrow Hwy, San Dimas, California, 91773

909-596-2505

The Original Clip Joint Barbershop: Jasmine Chavez

402 W ARROW HWY UNIT 11, San Dimas, California, 91773

714-726-1509

Floor and Decor: julian Valente

7279 Rosemead Blvd, San Gabriel, California, 91775

626-320-1535

Advance America: Josie or Dolores

1240 w foothill blvd, Upland, California, 91786

909-579-0942

CubeSmart Self Storage : Todd Haynes

985 Fairway Dr., Walnut , California, 91789

909-444-9960

Columbia Sportswear Company : Michelle Li

970 Lakes Drive, West Covina, California, 91790

Columbia Sportswear Company: Pat Erkkila

970 Lakes Drive , West Covina, California, 91790

808-321-6334

Regus Management Group: Julissa Rubalcava

1050 Lakes Drive, Suite #225, West Covina, California, 91790

626-699-0990

Sage Bistro with Jayce and Jaxx: Leonie Tran

521 w main st, Alhambra, California, 91801

626-349-0585

CUBESMART 141: AUJANA/ NATALIE

14337 BASELINE AVE, FONTANA, California, 92336

909-829-9100



Barton Vineyard Apartments : Hannah Rempel, Manager – Leasing team can also assist

26630 Barton Road – Leasing Office, Redlands, California, 92373

909-793-9191

Penhall (206- San Bernardino ) : Jorge Soriano

738 S Waterman Ave Unit B34/35, San Bernardino , California, 92408

310-739-5989

Penhall ( 201- Anaheim) : Jorge Bermudez-Soriano

1801 W. Penhall Way , Anaheim, California, 92801

310-739-5989

