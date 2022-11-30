KTLA is proud to partner with the Marine Toys for Tots Program which is celebrating its 75th year of bringing holiday cheer to tens of thousands of children in Southern California.

The Marine Toys for Tots Program collects new, unwrapped toys during October, November, and December and distributes them to less fortunate children as Christmas gifts each year. These toys make a tremendous difference in the lives of the children and families that receive them gratefully.

The toys distributed are not only viewed as a simple gift, but also bring joy, happiness, and hope to the children in need. Hope is the key, and hope is what the Marine Corps Reserve can give through the Toys for Tots program. A message of hope to less fortunate youngsters that will assist them in becoming

Marine Toys for Tots Foundation, an IRS recognized 501(c)(3) not-for-profit public charity is the fund raising, funding and support organization for the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program. The Foundation was created at the behest of the U.S. Marine Corps and provides support in accordance with a Memorandum of Understanding with the Commander, Marine Forces Reserve, who directs the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program. The Foundation has supported Toys for Tots since 1991.

Los Angeles Area Donation Locations

Main Site:

Blecksmith Hall
2699 Paloma St
Pasadena, CA 91107
M-F 0800-1400

Other Locations:

Golden State Storage/GAR: James Pelayo
18626 S Western Ave, Gardena, California, 89031
310-532-2664

Possible Inc: Crystal
126 W Elmyra St, Los Angeles, California, 90012
971-506-9351

The Lazy Rose Cafe: Erdavria Rose Simpson
1113 S LaBrea Ave, Los Angeles, California, 90019
323-559-1179

Beyond-FX: Becka McIntosh
2015 S Westgate Ave, Los Angeles, California, 90025
661-645-4881

White Cap: Scott Musgrove
101-165 S. Mission Rd, Los Angeles, California, 90033
323-475-3511

GH Hospitality Group US Inc: Crista Hynes
189 The Grove Dr Suite H-10, Los Angeles, California, 90036
661-755-7727

Brella- Hollywood: Leslie Velasquez
909 N Orange Dr., Los Angeles, California, 90038
661-312-9723

Dental Center of Highland Park: Rigo Fuentes
5807 N Figueroa St, Los Angeles, California, 90042
310-409-4282

Avis Budget Group: Chelsea Miller
5721 W 96th Street, Los Angeles, California, 90045
310-702-9660

SoulCycle: Mady Clemente
11640 San Vicente Blvd, Los Angeles, California, 90049
310-559-7685

Allen Matkins: Katherine Pappas
1901 Avenue of the Stars, 1800, Los Angeles, California, 90067
310-788-2400

American Legion Post 43: Simone Lara
2035 N. Highland Ave., Los Angeles, California, 90068
916-217-0215

The h.wood Group: brian Grimmel
9229 Sunset Blvd #900, West Hollywood , Alabama, 90069
323-839-7109

Guidehouse: Stefani Barro
333 S Hope Street, Los Angeles, California, 90071
213-670-3273

RSM US LLP: FELIPE SANCHEZ
515 S FLOWER STREET , LOS ANGELES, California, 90071
213-713-4575

Hilton Los Angeles Culver City: Hayley Marx
6161 West Centinela Avenue, Culver City, California, 90230
310-348-4515

Armand’s Discount Fireplace & BBQ: Dylan Clark
9400 Venice Blvd., Culver City, California, 90232
310-839-5555

Downey Community Health Center: Jonathan Retana
8425 Iowa St , Downey , California, 90241
626-399-6790

PENHALL (204 GARDENA ) : Jorge Soriano
14801 AVALON BLVD , GARDENA , California, 90248
310-739-5989

Malibu Navy League, c/o *First Bank Malibu: John T. Payne
3822 Cross Creek ROAD *(Community Event location on 12-7-2022), Malibu, California, 90265
310-456-5579

Coldwell Banker Pacific Palisades: Dani Montalto
15101 W Sunset Blvd, Pacific Palisades, California, 90272
310-454-1111

T-Mobile: Ramon Medina
1410 3rd Street Promenade, T-Mobile, Santa Monica, California, 90401
760-791-5833

Santa Monica Brew Works: Johnny Wardell
1920 Colorado Avenue, Suite C, Santa Monica, California, 90404
206-504-4151

Upgrade Labs: Amy Williams
3110 Main Street, Santa Monica, California, 90405
310-314-0013

Floor and Decor: Lonnie Roche
500 Carson Town Center North, Carson, California, 90745
949-228-3733

Dental Group of Arcadia: Rigo Fuentes
440 E. Huntington Drive, Arcadia, California, 91006
310-409-4282

Le Meridien Arcadia: Lindsey Chandler
130 W. Huntington Dr, Arcadia, California, 91007
626-777-6699

Unique Cycles West Coast & Unique Cycles UHaul: Nita Califano
202/226 Kruse Avenue, Monrovia, California, 91016
626-979-4066

West Coast Dental of Monrovia: Rigo Fuentes
154 West Foothill Boulevard, MONROVIA, California, 91016
310-409-4282

Portillo Realty Group: Perla or Dan
1445 Huntington Dr STE 250, South Pasadena, California, 91030
626-313-1200

Sunland Tujunga American Legion Post 377: Hector Ramirez
10039 PINEWOOD AVE, TUJUNGA, California, 91042
213-631-0961

Coldwell Banker Realty: Ryan campbell
388 S Lake Ave, Pasadena, California, 91101
626-584-0050

Arroyo Parkway Self Storage: Janell Mosquito
411 S Arroyo Pkwy, Pasadena, California, 91105
818-213-0363

Astoria Park Senior Living: Erin Mahoney
925 E Villa St, Los Angeles, California, 91106
626-796-4303

Amazon Fresh Store: Jaime Aust
3425 E Colorado Blvd, Pasadena, California, 91107
425-906-9516

Varda : Reese Hooper
3341 E Colorado Blvd, Pasadena, California, 91107
206-235-6374

Bay Alarm Company: Liz Valdes-Perez
1728 Standard Avenue, Glendale, California, 91201
818-267-5880

Aqua-Flo Supply: Ronnie Mendez
5310 San Fernando Rd, Glendale, California, 91203
323-493-2587

Hollywood Production Center: Jennifer Cohen
121 W. Lexington Dr., Glendale, California, 91203
818-480-3100
jennifer@hollywoodpc.com

Trumark : Casey Montoya-Carrigan
320 Arden Ave. Suite #110, Glendale, Alabama, 91203
818-378-2601

Hawthorne High School: Donald Urquidez
3620, La Crescenta ave, La Crescenta ave, Glendale, California, 91208
949-290-1647

Sati Soulakhian – State Farm Insurance Agency: Sati
3430 OCEAN VIEW BLVD, GLENDALE, California, 91208
818-306-5748

Ace hardware : Jacklyn Medrano
3100 Foothill Blvd, La Crescenta, California, 91214
818-658-5092

Optum c/o Quest Diagnostics: Corrie Alvarez
8401 Fallbrook Avenue, 3rd floor, West Hills, California, 91304
818-269-3842

Align Aerospace: Kittie Wachholder
9401 Desoto Ave, Chatsworth, California, 91311
818-523-5329

The Clever Lender / Mission Mortgage: Michael Santoyo
20945 Devonshire St # 203, Chatsworth , California, 91311
747-333-7264

United States Citizenship and Immigration Service: Ralph Scott
19809 Prairie Street #100, Chatsworth, California, 91311
818-407-3338

Jersey Mikes: Ryan Dolezal
19350 Nordhoff St, Northridge , California, 91324
402-419-0922

Northrop Grumman – VERITAS ERG Northridge site: Fabian Espinoza
9401 Corbin Ave, Northridge, California, 91324
954-296-2579

Viridi Construction Inc: Robert Luque
9301 Corbin Ave, Northridge, California, 91324
818-288-2787

Water Wings Swim School: Karen Mendez
8917 Reseda Blvd., Northridge, California, 91324
818-201-6552

Magicland Dental of Pacoima: Rigo Fuentes
9741 Laurel Canyon, Ste. A, Arleta, California, 91331
310-409-4282

Associated Builders and Contractors of Southern California : Aaron Viveros
12979 Arroyo Ave, San Fernando, California, 91340
909-331-1548

Freeway Insurance: Kate Swansson
1201 Truman ST Ste G, San Fernando, California, 91340
818-361-1100

Americana Real Estate Services: John Atamian
343 W Cypress St. #A, Glendale, California, 91342
818-259-2117

West Coast Dental of North Hills: Rigo Fuentes
15350 Nordhoff Street, Suite A, North HIlls, California, 91343
310-409-4282

RBS Realty: David Robles
15455 San Fernando Mission Blvd. Suite 101, Mission Hills, California, 91345
818-290-2769

Beacon Waterproofing Products: Patty Orozco
8501 Telfair Ave, Sun Valley, California, 91352
818-768-4661

Canyon Dental Group: Rigo Fuentes
28237 Newhall Ranch Rd, Suite 101, Santa Clarita, California, 91355
310-409-4282

Pierce Brothers Valley Oaks: Jessica Wolinsky
5600 Lindero Canyon Rd, Westlake Village, California, 91362
818-889-0902

Convoso Inc.: Khara Fernando
5955 De Soto Ave Ste 210, Woodland Hills , California, 91367
818-671-8490

Joyce Emerson-Greenberg State Farm Agency: joyce
5950 Canoga Ave #230, Woodland Hills, California, 91367
818-593-7000

West Coast Dental of Van Nuys: Rigo Fuentes
13716 Sherman Way, Van Nuys, California, 91405
310-409-4282

Controlled Products Systems Group: Iris Santiago
16659 Arminita Street, Van Nuys, California, 91406
818-785-7353

PaymentCloud LLC: Melissa Mullis
16501 Ventura Blvd. Suit 300, Encino, California, 91436
707-317-8193

Penhall (205 Burbank ): JORGE SORIANO
255 S. FLOWER ST , BURBANK , California, 91502
310-739-5989

Picturistik: Abryelle Wilson
201 E Magnolia Blvd Unit 294, Burbank, CA 91502, Burbank, California, 91502
310-387-6741

Brad Korb Real Estate Group: Heather Tyler
3813 W. Magnolia Blvd, Burbank, California, 91504
818-953-5300

Detail Garage: Paul or Lyndsay
1104 N hollywood Way, Burbank, California, 91505
747-241-8899

Grin Garden Kids Dental and Orthodontics: Ivy Fua
3923 W Burbank Blvd, Burbank, California, 91505
818-590-3861

Ken Nagayama Martial Arts: Isela Giedt
2809 W Burbank Blvd, Burbank , California, 91505
818-434-1419

Soapbox Films: Nick Lively
1015 W Isabel Street, Burbank, California, 91506
772-631-1491

B.I.G. Solutions: Chad Vanlandingham
11335 Magnolia Blvd., Ste. 2C, North Hollywood, California, 91601
818-824-5418

Bed Bath & Beyond: Danielle Beck
12555 Ventura Blvd, Studio City, California, 91604
818-980-0260

Coldwell Banker Realty – Studio City Office: Seda Naumenko
12930 Ventura Blvd., Suite 202, Studio City , California, 91604
818-788-5400

Concorde Career College: Crystal Ramirez
12412 Victory Blvd, North Hollywood, California, 91606
818-932-1310

Laurel Hall Preschool: Lesley Diaz
6020 Radford Ave, North Hollywood, California, 91606
818-762-1370

Student Veteran Organization – West Coast University : Jann Monina Mantuano
12215 Victory Blvd, North Hollywood, California, 91606
323-428-5610

Automotive Credit Corp.: Angie Rodas Ramos
6400 Laurel Canyon Blvd, suite 400, North Hollywood, California, 91606-1571
323-741-3081

CV Valley Village: Kandi Briggs
5331 Corteen Place, Valley Village, California, 91607
818-755-9871

Amy Bartlett: Allstate Agent: Amy Bartlett
708 N Azusa Ave, Azusa, California, 91702
626-812-7929

Direct Action Fitness: Rebecca Villarreal
531 S. Clydebank Ave. , Azusa , California, 91702
626-784-4883

Worth FiT Studio LLC: Mark Worthington
928 W Foothill Blvd, Claremont, California, 91711
631-431-7982

Dental Group of Covina: Rigo Fuentes
1406 N Azusa Ave Suite C, Covina, California, 91722
310-409-4282

Longbridge Financial: David Aulicino
340 S. Citrus Ave., Covina, California, 91723
909-240-4208

CubeSmart: Catalina Ramos
7723 Milliken Avenue, Rancho Cucamonga, California, 91730
909-689-7686

F45 Training North Cucamonga: Daniel Zhang
11144 Foothill Blvd, Suite 130, Rancho Cucamonga, California, 91730
909-244-4472

Parlor 10/6 @Istyle : Marggieh
10130 foothill blvd suite 111, Rancho Cucamonga , California, 91730
909-276-8917

Stor-N-Lock Self Storage: Ruth Zendejas, Manager / Marck Lopez, Asst Manager
10975 Arrow Route, Rancho Cucamonga, California, 91730
909-476-7100

Buckle: Liz
12553 North Mainstreet, Rancho Cucamonga, California, 91739
970-227-2276

Edward Jones: Sherri Harrier
12487 N Mainstreet STE 280, Rancho Cucamonga, California, 91739
909-931-7558

kellischlimhair: Kelli Schlim
6633 brownstone place , Rancho Cucamonga , California, 91739
909-815-2081

iLove Dental Practice: grace kim
1770 S. Barranca Ave., Glendora, California, 91740
626-339-4600

Chozen Martial Arts Academy: Philipp Lomboy
670 Arrow Hwy, La Verne, California, 91750
909-599-7511

Greene Light Mortgage Solutions Inc : Rebecca Faris
1075 Bonita Ave, La Verne, California, 91750
909-215-4656

HomeFree Realty Group: Hazel
1413 FOOTHILL BLVD, #D, La Verne, California, 91750
909-971-0050

THE POLLARD FIRM: NATALIE ROBINSON
556 N. DIAMOND BAR BLVD, #213, DIAMOND BAR, California, 91765
909-655-6102

Sharkys LLC: Craig Yeaton
490 W. Arrow Hwy, San Dimas, California, 91773
909-596-2505

The Original Clip Joint Barbershop: Jasmine Chavez
402 W ARROW HWY UNIT 11, San Dimas, California, 91773
714-726-1509

Floor and Decor: julian Valente
7279 Rosemead Blvd, San Gabriel, California, 91775
626-320-1535

Advance America: Josie or Dolores
1240 w foothill blvd, Upland, California, 91786
909-579-0942

CubeSmart Self Storage : Todd Haynes
985 Fairway Dr., Walnut , California, 91789
909-444-9960

Columbia Sportswear Company : Michelle Li
970 Lakes Drive, West Covina, California, 91790

Columbia Sportswear Company: Pat Erkkila
970 Lakes Drive , West Covina, California, 91790
808-321-6334

Regus Management Group: Julissa Rubalcava
1050 Lakes Drive, Suite #225, West Covina, California, 91790
626-699-0990

Sage Bistro with Jayce and Jaxx: Leonie Tran
521 w main st, Alhambra, California, 91801
626-349-0585

CUBESMART 141: AUJANA/ NATALIE
14337 BASELINE AVE, FONTANA, California, 92336
909-829-9100

Barton Vineyard Apartments : Hannah Rempel, Manager – Leasing team can also assist
26630 Barton Road – Leasing Office, Redlands, California, 92373
909-793-9191

Penhall (206- San Bernardino ) : Jorge Soriano
738 S Waterman Ave Unit B34/35, San Bernardino , California, 92408
310-739-5989

Penhall ( 201- Anaheim) : Jorge Bermudez-Soriano
1801 W. Penhall Way , Anaheim, California, 92801
310-739-5989