The Donut Man in Glendora is celebrating its 50th anniversary by giving away 500 free donuts starting at 8 a.m. Monday. All orders of $5 or more will receive a free Anniversary sprinkle donut.

The local favorite is located at 915 E. Route 66 in Glendora.

Donut lovers can attend a ribbon cutting ceremony at 9 a.m. and expect lots of merch and giveaways.

Megan Telles reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on May 22, 2022.