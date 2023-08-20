DoorDash has temporarily suspended operations in multiple counties across Southern California, including Los Angeles, Santa Clarita and San Diego counties due to Tropical Storm Hilary.

These are the areas DoorDash operations are temporarily suspended in:

San Diego County

Palm Springs

Indio

Los Angeles County

Imperial Valley

Barstow

Julian

Newberry Springs

Operations will be suspended from 3:45 p.m. Sunday afternoon and are expected to resume Monday morning at 11 a.m. depending on weather conditions, a news release said.

“To keep our community safe, DoorDash is activating its Severe Weather Protocol and temporarily suspending our operations in parts of Southern California,” DoorDash spokesperson Jenn Rosenberg said in a news release.

The company announced that it will continue to closely monitor the conditions and guidance from local officials and will remain in close contact with Dashers, merchants and customers as the situation evolves.