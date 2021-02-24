Double homicide investigation underway after 2 men found with head trauma in Rowland Heights

Authorities were investigating the circumstances around two men found dead in Rowland Heights Wednesday night.

Deputies responded to a rescue call around 7:50 p.m. on the 18000 block of Villa Clara Street, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

They arrived to find two people inside a residence suffering from trauma to their heads. Fire officials pronounced both of them deceased at the scene, the Sheriff’s Department said.

Information on the cause of death, along with the age and identity of the victims, was not yet available, pending the county coroner’s investigation.

There is no suspect information yet and no known motive for the incident, authorities said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. To provide information anonymously, call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing 800-222-8477, or visit lacrimestoppers.org.