Dough No! Overturned big rig spills load of cookie dough near Cajon Pass

Caltrans crews help clean up the dozens of boxes of cookie dough alongside the Cajon Pass on Thursday. (Caltrans via Twitter)

It would be enough to make the Cookie Monster weep.

A semitruck carrying hundreds of boxes of cookie dough overturned Thursday morning on the 15 Freeway near the Cajon Pass, sending sweet stuff tumbling into the brush.

“There was a lot in that truck,” Caltrans spokesperson Emily Leinen said, who wasn’t able to confirm exactly how many pounds of cookie dough was being transported.

The big rig veered off the freeway onto a gravel off-ramp before striking a guardrail and overturning, Leinen said. It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the crash. Attempts to reach the California Highway Patrol on Friday were unsuccessful.

SBCO: SB I-15 at the Truck Escape Ramp near Cajon. Lanes #4 closed due to overturned semi recovery. Unknown duration of clear. #Caltrans8 pic.twitter.com/M5ET2odkZp — Caltrans District 8 (@Caltrans8) November 19, 2020