A small aircraft down at Brackett Field Airport is seen in an image provided by the La Verne Fire Department on Sept. 3, 2022.

A small aircraft went down Saturday morning a Brackett Field Airport in La Verne.

Images provided by the La Verne Fire Department showed the damaged aircraft on its side on what appeared to be one of the airport’s runways.

The plane was badly damaged with glass and parts strewn across the ground.

Only minor injuries were reported as a result of the crash, the Fire Department stated.

The airport was temporarily closed amid the investigation and cleanup of the incident.