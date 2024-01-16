A crash that sent a big rig onto its side is blocking all but one lane of the northbound 5 Freeway through Sun Valley Tuesday morning.

The incident was reported shortly before 4 a.m. when the truck overturned after apparently trying to swerve past a stalled vehicle near Lankershim Boulevard, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A downed big rig is seen on the 5 Freeway in Sun Valley on Jan. 16, 2024. (KeyNews.TV)

Video showed the Albertsons, Vons, Pavillions big rig lying across all lanes of traffic except the carpool lane.

The unidentified driver was taken to a local hospital in unknown condition following the crash.

At least one other damaged vehicle, possibly the initial stalled vehicle, could be seen on the freeway but it was unclear if anyone was injured.

A SigAlert was issued to close all northbound lanes at 4:21 a.m.

The carpool lane reopened about 15 minutes later but there was no estimate for when the rest of the lanes would reopen.

Delays are being seen on the northbound side of the freeway and drivers were urged to avoid the area.