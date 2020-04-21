Breaking News
BREAKING: Number of L.A. County coronavirus tops 15,000 after significant backlog of results come back; death toll rises to 663
Live Now
KTLA 5 News at 1

Downey firefighters use pet oxygen mask to save dog after home fire

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Downey firefighters saved a dog from perishing in a fire in a converted garage on Sunday evening with the help of an oxygen mask for pets.

The residential fire was reported in the 8600 block of Fontana Street at about 10:55 p.m., the Downey Fire Department stated on its Facebook page. While putting out the blaze, firefighters noticed the dog, which had been overcome by smoke.

In a Facebook video posted by the Fire Department, a firefighter can be seen cradling the dog in his arms while holding a pet oxygen mask over the dog’s face.

The dog was resuscitated and later retuned to its owner at the scene.

No other occupants were injured in the fire.

Fire officials said the cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News

KTLA on Instagram

Instagram

KTLA on Facebook

KTLA on Twitter