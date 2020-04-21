Downey firefighters use pet oxygen mask to save dog after home fire

Downey firefighters saved a dog from perishing in a fire in a converted garage on Sunday evening with the help of an oxygen mask for pets.

The residential fire was reported in the 8600 block of Fontana Street at about 10:55 p.m., the Downey Fire Department stated on its Facebook page. While putting out the blaze, firefighters noticed the dog, which had been overcome by smoke.

In a Facebook video posted by the Fire Department, a firefighter can be seen cradling the dog in his arms while holding a pet oxygen mask over the dog’s face.

The dog was resuscitated and later retuned to its owner at the scene.

No other occupants were injured in the fire.

Fire officials said the cause of the blaze remains under investigation.