Downey high school student killed, 2 others hospitalized after crash on 5 Fwy

A crash in Downey left a high school student dead and 2 others injured on March 5, 2022. (RMG News)

A Downey high school student was killed in a crash Saturday night on the 5 Freeway, with two others left hospitalized, officials said.

The collision occurred around 10:45 p.m. on the southbound 5, just before the 605 Freeway, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Kevin Tao.

A preliminary investigation indicates that it was a single-car collision.

Authorities are still trying to determine how the 2010 Nissan Altima veered to the right, went down an embankment, struck a light pole and rolled several times, Tao said.

There were three people inside the car. The driver is 18 years old and the passengers were both minors.

One of the passengers died from his injuries while being transported to the hospital.

The driver and the other passenger were hospitalized with major injuries, according to CHP.

The driver appeared to be the only one wearing a seat belt, CHP said.

There is no information yet on whether drugs or alcohol were a factor.

The student killed was identified on a school social media account as Jaylon Connish, though authorities have not yet confirmed the identities of those involved in the crash. The same social media account said that all three students were on the school’s football team.

Under a photo of a smiling Connish in a football uniform, the athletics social media account describes the 18-year-old as a great human being with an unparalleled work ethic and an indomitable attitude.

“For anyone who knew Jaylon, they could attest to the fact that he was a remarkable young man,” the caption reads. “He always had a smile on his face, and that smile truly lifted your spirit. He was a tremendous athlete and an even better young man.”

The Downey Unified School District said it’s providing mental health support to students and staff who are grieving.

“Our Downey Unified family is heartbroken that we have lost one of our Warren High School students, a young man with a bright future ahead of him who has been such a big part of our Downey Unified family,” the district said in an emailed statement. “Our prayers are with our two students who are currently fighting and, as a Downey Unified family, we will rally around them and their families to support them during this extremely challenging time.”

Mental health support staff will be on campus Monday morning and will continue to be available to students and staff in the coming weeks, the district said.