Downey homes evacuated as authorities search for explosives; suspect in custody

An explosives threat forced evacuations and road closures in a Downey neighborhood Tuesday evening, officials said.

Someone claimed to have explosives all over a location in the area of Lakewood Boulevard and Florence Avenue, a Downey police sergeant said. The incident was first reported around 5 p.m.

Homes in the immediate area were evacuated and surrounding streets were shut down, officers said.

The L.A. County sheriff’s bomb squad was called in to assist with the situation around 7 p.m. Deputies responded to the 10200 block of Vultee Avenue, just east of Lakewood Boulevard, said Deputy Tracy Koerner.

Police said the suspect was taken into custody, but video from Sky5 showed the scene remained active later Tuesday night.

The aerial footage also showed the search was concentrated on a house on Vultee Avenue.

No further details were available.