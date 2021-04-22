Downey homes evacuated over gas leak; emergency cellphone alert sent across L.A. area

Crews respond to a natural gas leak in Downey on April 22, 2021, in a photo released by the Downey Fire Department.

Firefighters are working to contain a natural gas leak in Downey Thursday, official said.

Crews were at the scene at the corner of Stewart & Gray Road and Rives Avenue by 11:30 a.m., the Downey Fire Department said on Facebook.

Evacuations were only ordered for anyone within a 300-feet radius, but an emergency alert was sent to cellphones as far away as Hollywood. The public was asked to avoid the area.

The gas company was notified of the incident and had also arrived at the scene Thursday morning, fire officials said.

In a tweet, SoCalGas said it determined the leak was caused by a third-party contractor.

No injuries had been reported as of Thursday afternoon.

No further details were immediately available.

SoCalGas crews are responding to reports of a gas leak caused by a third-party contractor in the vicinity of 7800 Stewart & Gray Rd. in Downey. We are working beside first responders to safely stop the flow of natural gas. There are no injuries reported. — SoCalGas (@socalgas) April 22, 2021