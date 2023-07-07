A Southern California man accused of killing a woman in Mexico and implicated in two other deaths has been compared to notorious serial killer Ted Bundy, according to a Vice News report.

Bryant Rivera, of Downey, was arrested Thursday by U.S. authorities, nearly two years after he began his alleged killing spree, Vice reported.

Before his capture, Baja California Attorney General Iván Carpio Sánchez said the killer had “violent and psychopathic behavior,” and compared him to Bundy.

Though implicated in the deaths of three women, Rivera was arrested in connection with the January 2022 killing of 20-year-old dancer and sex worker Ángela Carolina Acosta Flores, and Mexico is seeing to extradite him, according to the report.

Rivera and Acosta met at a popular strip club in Tijuana where she worked, according to the criminal complaint obtained by Vice News.

On the night of Jan. 24, 2022, the two went into a hotel above the club, but Rivera left alone and was later seen entering the U.S. on foot at the San Ysidro Port of Entry.

Very early the next morning, both Acosta’s mother and boyfriend went to the club looking for her, convinced something was wrong.

However, the room was rented until later that afternoon and the hotel manager refused to search the room before then, according to the complaint.

Eventually, hotel personnel entered the room and found Acosta’s body. An autopsy revealed she had been strangled.

Less than a month later, Sanchez alleges Rivera killed another dancer he met at the same club.

Elizabeth Martínez Cigarroa went missing after going on a date on Valentine’s Day with an American man she met at the club, Vice reports.

Her body, which had obvious signs of violence, was found days later in the back of her truck.

Authorities also believe Rivera is tied to the 2021 killing of a woman who worked briefly at the club.

Rivera had apparently been a client of hers before her death.

She was found in a trash bin days after they had made a date in August 2021. The victim had been strangled and beaten to death, Vice reported.

Rivera faces one count of femicide, according to NBC San Diego. He is expected to appear in federal court Monday for a detention hearing.