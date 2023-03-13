A Downey police officer was injured in a crash early Monday, officials said.

The crash occurred around 1:45 a.m. at the intersection of Lakewood Boulevard and Columbia Way, police said in a news release.

The officer, who was on duty, and the 25-year-old driver of the other involved vehicle were taken to a hospital and are both listed in stable condition.

Video from the scene showed the other vehicle sustained major front-end damage in the crash, while the patrol SUV ended up at a divider with its airbags deployed.

The crash remains under investigation.