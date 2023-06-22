Los Angeles firefighters battled a blaze at a downtown building Thursday afternoon.

The fire was first reported around 3:15 p.m. at a building on the 700 block of South San Pedro Street.

According to Los Angeles Fire Department officials, a commercial building was heavily engulfed in flames.

The building was occupied and firefighters were working to ensure all the occupants safely evacuated. The buildings on that block appeared to be mixed use with apartments located on top of businesses.

Video posted to the Citizen app showed smoke pouring out of the building as crews worked to evacuate all occupants.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed two parts of the building burning with black smoke coming from both the front and back of the building.

San Pedro Street was closed in the immediate vicinity of the blaze as firefighters were on scene.