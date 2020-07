Guests were lining up Thursday morning to be among the first to experience the reopening of Downtown Disney.

The shopping and dinning area will have new guidelines in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19, which has recently spiked in the number of cases around Southern California.

Downtown Disney will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. More information about the reopening guidelines can be found on disneyland.disney.go.com.

Christina Pascucci reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on July 9, 2020.