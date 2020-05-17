Downtown L.A. explosion that injured 11 firefighters apparently ignited at supplier for butane hash oil makers: LAFD

An explosion that caused a massive fire in downtown Los Angeles and injured 11 firefighters remains under investigation Sunday, but officials said it appeared to have ignited at a warehouse that contained supplies to manufacture marijuana concentrate.

Crews who responded to the incident that happened around 6:30 p.m. Saturday near San Pedro and Third streets in Little Tokyo found small butane canisters inside and outside a business called Smoke Tokes, LAFD Fire Chief Ralph Terrazas said at a news conference.

The company website describes the business as a distributor and wholesaler of smoking and vaping products. The warehouse appeared to have supplies for businesses that manufacture butane honey oil, according to the Fire Department.

Firefighters who initially responded to the blaze tried to leave as smoke pressure built inside the warehouse, Terrazas said. But an explosion occurred, injuring 11 firefighters.

The crew members were transported to the L.A. County USC Medical Center—four of them sent to a burn intensive unit and two placed on ventilators due to inhalation of superheated gases, according to attending physician Dr. Marc Eckstein. The other firefighters suffered minor to very serious burns in their upper extremities, the doctor added.

Hospital officials expect them to “pull through,” Eckstein said.

Authorities reported no other injuries.

More than 230 firefighters ultimately responded to the blaze, which the Fire Department said took nearly two hours to knock down.

People nearby had heard rumbling from the explosion, which sent flames and black smoke up into the air, visible from miles away.

Many posted videos of the fiery incident on social media, and officials from Gov. Gavin Newsom to L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti expressed concern and gratitude for the firefighters.

Crews remained on the scene the next morning as the investigation of the fire continues.

“The cause is of great concern to us…” read an incident update from the Fire Department.

On Sunday, Capt. Erik Scott said, “This could’ve been worse.”

