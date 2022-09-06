A group of six men attempted a smash-and-grab robbery at a downtown Los Angeles jewelry store on Tuesday afternoon, but no property was taken, police said.

At about 3:10 p.m., six men ran into a store in the 600 block of Hill Street in downtown’s Jewelry District, police said.

Video posted to social media identifies the address as 650 Hill St. and shows the suspects trying to smash display cases before store employees fight back, hurling anything they can grab at the intruders.

Then, the robbers begin to flee as a man, who appears to be a security guard, points a firearm at the running men.

The six would-be thieves then jumped into three different cars: a newer Mercedes-Benz with tinted windows, a BMW with a sunroof and a white Kia, police said.

Police said all six men were wearing black hoods, and two of them were wearing black masks and black shoes.

The third suspect was wearing black pants and a white ski mask; the fourth wore a pink bandana, white mask and white gloves; the fifth wore white sweats, shoes and gloves; and the sixth wore black shoes and pants with a red logo, police said.

Video posted to the Citizen app showed a large police presence as the robbery attempt was investigated.