Demonstrators rallied in support of abortion rights in downtown Los Angeles Thursday afternoon.

The rally was held days after a leaked draft opinion suggested the U.S. Supreme Court could overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade protecting a woman’s constitutionally protected right to abortion.

Protesters clashed with police during a demonstration in downtown on Tuesday.

Kareen Wynter reports for the KTLA 5 News at 1 on May 5, 2022.