Downtown L.A. Spider-Man’s identity revealed? YouTuber takes credit for climbing building

Last month, a person dressed as Spider-Man scaled a downtown Los Angeles building, and despite the public interest in the climb, the spandex-clad superhero’s identity remained unknown.

Was it Peter Parker on the way to rescue Mary Jane, and was the accomplice dressed as Wolverine of the X-Men the real Logan?

Turns out that’s probably not the case, as a YouTuber named Airrack has taken credit for the stunt.

According to a video posted to his YouTube channel, Airrack — also known as Eric Decker — was considered for the part of Peter Parker in the newest installment of the franchise, “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” and when he was not selected, he decided to appeal to Marvel outside of the traditional casting process.

The stunt involved high-tech gear and nearly ran afoul of the Los Angeles Police Department, so Decker issued a warning for anyone looking to follow in his footsteps.

“Guys, by the way, this entire thing was done under the supervision of safety professionals and all permits were applied for,” he said. “Do not try this at home.”

While “No Way Home” is a massive hit without Decker’s participation, it remains to be seen if the YouTuber’s plea to Marvel will result in him getting a turn as web-slinging superhero.