Downtown Long Beach shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 injured; suspect remains at-large

Police are investigating a shooting in downtown Long Beach that left one man dead and another man wounded early Saturday.

The incident happened about 1:20 a.m. near the intersection of West Broadway and Pine Avenue, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

Responding officers found a good Samaritan at the scene rendering aid to a man who was suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper torso.

Paramedics transported the victim to a local hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries, officials said.

Police found another victim, a man with a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the upper torso, who was also transported to a local hospital.

The suspect, only described as a male adult, remains at-large, police said.

Authorities believe one of the victims and the suspect had been involved in a verbal argument that escalated into a shooting.

It’s unclear how the second victim was involved before the gunfire rang out, and the motive for the shooting remains unknown.

No further details were immediately available as police continue to investigate the incident.