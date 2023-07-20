When Nabor Herrera got to work Thursday morning, he thought all the cameras were for a film shoot.

As it turns out, they were there for him, as his Las Palmitas Mini Market on Wall Street in downtown Los Angeles sold a Powerball ticket worth more than $1 billion.

“It’s a surprise for me,” he told KTLA. “I don’t know what it is, filming or what.”

Nabor Herrera smiles on July 20, 2023, while discussing the $1 billion Powerball ticket sold at his store. (KTLA)

Because his business sold the winning ticket, Herrera will get a $1 million bonus, which he says he plans to invest in his business.

At least, after he takes a vacation to Cabo San Lucas or Cancun with his four children.