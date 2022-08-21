Smoke billows from a commercial structure fire burning in downtown Los Angeles on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022 as shown in footage shared on the Citizen app.

A major emergency structure fire in downtown Los Angeles led to a citywide smoke odor advisory Sunday morning.

The fire was first reported around 3 a.m. inside a commercial building located at 1655 E. 14th St.

More than 150 firefighters from the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the blaze and were able to extinguish it in about 90 minutes, officials said.

The fire was contained within a 200-foot by 150-foot metal commercial building with flames spreading into an adjacent auto garage.

Two nearby commercial buildings were spared thanks to the defensive action of the responding firefighters.

No injuries to civilians or firefighters were reported and the cause of the blaze is currently under investigation.

The fire whipped up a large amount of dark smoke early Sunday morning, and due to local weather conditions, the odor from the smoke was expected to linger across the city throughout the morning and much of the afternoon.

Fire officials said the smell of smoke would likely be experienced across the greater Los Angeles area and the San Fernando Valley.

Residents were urged to avoid calling 911 to report the smell of smoke, unless they were able to provide a specific location regarding an active fire.

When smoke is present in the air, people should avoid strenuous outdoor activity and physical exertion. Children and the elderly are considered to be the highest risk group to be affected by lingering smoke.

To check the air quality conditions in Los Angeles, visit airnow.gov.