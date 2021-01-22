Dozens met with confusion after lining up for hours at El Segundo Ralphs pharmacy to get COVID-19 vaccine

Dozens waited for hours in line for COVID-19 vaccines at a Ralphs pharmacy in El Segundo early Friday, some showing up as early as 3 a.m., before being met with confusion over whether they would be offered the shots without appointments.

Several people said they were told to arrive early to receive a dose from a limited supply being given to walk-ins without an appointment, but the pharmacy put up a cardboard sign saying “COVID-19 vaccines by appointment only.” KTLA has reached out to Ralphs for clarification but hasn’t heard back.

Steve Kuzj reports for the KTLA 5 News on Jan. 22, 2021.