Dozens of L.A. County communities face worsening impacts of climate change, report finds

The Crenshaw sidewalks sizzled on Wednesday as Ang Flore worked to sell face masks, plastic toys and electronic gadgets to people passing by. There were few takers beneath the blazing sun.

A native of West Africa and former resident of Las Vegas, Flore said she was used to heat, but that she moved to Los Angeles because she was initially drawn to its more temperate weather.

“But as the years go by, you feel the difference,” said Flore, 40. “Us outside — we notice it a lot.”

Crenshaw is one of at least 47 communities where the worsening impacts of climate change will be felt most acutely, according to a groundbreaking new L.A. County report, which outlines in stark detail how some of the Southland’s most vulnerable residents could bear the brunt of extreme heat, wildfires, drought and floods.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.