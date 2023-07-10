Hot dogs on the run!

This weekend dozens of dachshunds will be competing to be the fastest wiener dog in the west.

Hundreds of pups are getting ready for the 24th annual Wienerschnitzel Wiener Nationals Los Alamitos race course in Cypress on July 20.

Since 1996, the Wiener Nationals have raised nearly $300,000 for the Seal Beach Animal Care Center.

“I’ve been coming to this race long before I ever even had a wiener dog and I dreamed of the day I would be able to come and run with my own, but I never thought I would actually have one,” said Kiley Majeski, wiener dog owner. “So, I love to support the Seal Beach Animal Hospital fundraiser. It’s why I came almost every year.”

In addition to supporting the Seal Beach Animal Hospital, the winning dog will also take home $1,000.

The prelims start at 6:30 p.m. and the championship race will take place at 9:15 p.m.