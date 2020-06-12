Dozens of nursing home residents moved after Pasadena facility gets license pulled

Dozens of nursing home residents were abruptly moved Thursday after the state attorney general decided to delicense a senior care facility in Pasadena.

About 25 ambulances were called to assist in moving more than 60 patients at the Golden Cross Health Care facility located at 1450 North Fair Oaks Avenue, said Pasadena Fire Department Interim Fire Chief Bryan Frieders.

The fire department began moving patients about 3:45 p.m. Thursday to “allow this facility to be de-licensed according to the state attorney general,” Frieders said.

Frieders added that he did not know why the facility was being delicensed, but did say it was not due to coronavirus.

The residents were taken to various skilled nursing facilities around Los Angeles County.

Some employees didn’t find out about the closure until after they arrived at work Friday morning to find tape across the door.

The facility has had recent issues regarding coronavirus, according to a May 26 article in the Pasadena Star-News.

The newspaper reported that seven people infected with COVID-19 at the facility had died, and that another 67 residents and 26 employees have tested positive since the outbreak began.