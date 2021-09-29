Dozens of ships stuck offshore as Port of L.A. backup continues

Congestion at the Port of Los Angeles has been getting worse for months and shows no signs of letting up before the holidays, officials said Wednesday.

The port in San Pedro is the busiest it’s been in its 114-year history as people buy more online than ever before, said Gene Seroka, its executive director.

As of Wednesday morning, 64 ships were stuck in the water. They’re waiting an average of six days, compared to two days in more normal times.

“We’re still moving more cargo than ever, but it’s not enough due to the buying power of the American consumer,” Seroka said.

Lynette Romero reports for the KTLA 5 News at Noon on Sept. 29, 2021.