Los Angeles Marathon 2023 Course Map. (lamarathon.com)

The 38th running of the Los Angeles Marathon will result in widespread road and freeway ramp closures throughout the city on Sunday morning into the early afternoon.

The 26.2-mile race begins at Dodger Stadium, ends on Avenue of the Stars in Century City, and passes through some of L.A.’s most historic neighborhoods including Chinatown, Little Tokyo, Hollywood, West Hollywood, parts of Historic Route 66, and Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills.

Freeway ramp closures include (times vary):

Northbound 110:

Hill Street/Stadium Way

110 N/B to 101 S/B Temple Street

Southbound 110:

Hill Street

Stadium Way

Sunset Boulevard

Southbound 101:

Temple Street

Broadway

Highland Boulevard

Vine Street (Right turn lane)

Gower Sttreet (Right turn lane)

Hollywood Boulevard

Northbound 101:

Spring Street

Grand Avenue

Echo Park Avenue/Glendale Boulevard

Hollywood Boulevard

Gower Street (Left turn lane)

Southbound 405:

Santa Monica Boulevard (Left lane)

Wilshire Boulevard (eastbound)

Wilshire Boulevard (westbound)

See the full list of freeway ramp closures with specific times

Marathon street closures will be extensive, generally starting at 4 a.m. and reopening progressively as the final athletes travel the course.

Tap here for the full L.A. Marathon Street Closures List

The 38th annual Los Angeles Marathon presented by ASICS will welcome 22,000

participants on Sunday, March 19, 2023. KTLA is the exclusive broadcast partner and will live coverage on KTLA 5 over the air through your cable/satellite provider, online at KTLA.com, and streaming on the KTLA+ app for Roku, Fire TV, and Apple TV.