The 38th running of the Los Angeles Marathon will result in widespread road and freeway ramp closures throughout the city on Sunday morning into the early afternoon.
The 26.2-mile race begins at Dodger Stadium, ends on Avenue of the Stars in Century City, and passes through some of L.A.’s most historic neighborhoods including Chinatown, Little Tokyo, Hollywood, West Hollywood, parts of Historic Route 66, and Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills.
Freeway ramp closures include (times vary):
Northbound 110:
- Hill Street/Stadium Way
- 110 N/B to 101 S/B Temple Street
Southbound 110:
- Hill Street
- Stadium Way
- Sunset Boulevard
Southbound 101:
- Temple Street
- Broadway
- Highland Boulevard
- Vine Street (Right turn lane)
- Gower Sttreet (Right turn lane)
- Hollywood Boulevard
Northbound 101:
- Spring Street
- Grand Avenue
- Echo Park Avenue/Glendale Boulevard
- Hollywood Boulevard
- Gower Street (Left turn lane)
Southbound 405:
- Santa Monica Boulevard(Left lane)
- Wilshire Boulevard(eastbound)
- Wilshire Boulevard (westbound)
See the full list of freeway ramp closures with specific times
Marathon street closures will be extensive, generally starting at 4 a.m. and reopening progressively as the final athletes travel the course.
Tap here for the full L.A. Marathon Street Closures List
The 38th annual Los Angeles Marathon presented by ASICS will welcome 22,000
participants on Sunday, March 19, 2023. KTLA is the exclusive broadcast partner and will live coverage on KTLA 5 over the air through your cable/satellite provider, online at KTLA.com, and streaming on the KTLA+ app for Roku, Fire TV, and Apple TV.