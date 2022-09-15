Nearly 40 structures in Forest Falls and Oak Glen were damaged or destroyed by flash floods earlier this week.

San Bernardino County Fire released a damage assessment on Thursday, noting that “significant mudflows caused widespread damage in areas adjacent to recent burn scars.”

In Forest Falls, six homes were destroyed, and another home’s deck and parking area were destroyed.

In Oak Glen, two homes were destroyed and eight suffered minor or moderate damage. In addition, a commercial building was destroyed and another sustained moderate damage, and six outbuildings were destroyed and another 14 were minorly or moderately damaged.

The flooding and mudflows, which were brought on by rain produced by the remnants of Tropical Storm Kay, forced many severe weather warnings in Southern California, as well as some evacuations near Forest Falls and Oak Glen.