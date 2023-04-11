A roof in Montebello was damaged by a reported tornado on March 22, 2023. (KTLA)

Weeks after a tornado ripped through an industrial area of Montebello, dozens of workers at one warehouse are set to lose their jobs because of the damage caused by the rare weather event.

The city of Montebello says a total of 57 employees at Utilimaster, a specialty vehicle services company along Vale Avenue, will be out of work.

The roof of the warehouse was torn off during the March 22 twister. The building sustained structural and water damage, trees fell on the property and debris was left all around the area.

It’s one of 17 businesses that have been red tagged in the wake of the tornado. Weeks later, windows of business in the area remain boarded up and cleanup is still ongoing.

At the end of March, the city was notified by Utilimaster’s parent company that employees were given a 60 day-notice about their termination.

A manager for the company declined to comment on the situation Tuesday.