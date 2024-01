Chief Clinical Director of Nephrology at UCLA, Dr. Anjay Rastogi, is helping bring awareness to kidney disease and a patient advocacy group called the Core Kidney Program.

Former KTLA reporter, Elizabeth Espinosa, and former KTLA photographer, Louie Mejia, joined us to share their personal stories with kidney disease.

To learn more about this program and get additional information, visit UCLAHealth.org/Programs/Core-Kidney.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Jan. 11, 2024.