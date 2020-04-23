Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine donate free COVID-19 testing and 145,000 meals to Compton residents, city says

Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine arrive at the premiere screening of HBO’s “The Defiant Ones” at Paramount Studios on June 22, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Dr. Dre and record executive Jimmy Iovine have donated medical supplies, free COVID-19 testing and 145,000 meals to the residents of Compton, the city announced Thursday.

As of Wednesday, 140 cases of the virus were reported in the city — making up less than 1% of the 16,435 people who have tested positive throughout Los Angeles County. Given the city’s population, that number doesn’t indicate a higher rate of infection compared to surrounding areas and cities.

However, public health officials have said a lack of affordability and access to testing can give an unclear picture of the virus. In Compton, about 30 people are tested for the virus each day and an average of 10 residents are turned away because they cannot afford it, according to the city.

The donations from Iovine and Dr. Dre, a Compton native, will go toward free testing for residents unable to afford it, the city said. More than a fifth of the city’s residents live below the poverty line, according to Census data.

However, it’s unclear how exactly city officials will determine eligibility and how many residents will be able to get the free testing.

The city did not immediately return a call and email request for more details.

City leaders around the U.S. and groups such as the NAACP have expressed concern after federal health officials said black Americans appear particularly hard hit by the virus. Nearly a third of Compton’s residents are black compared to just 9% of all L.A. County residents.

An Associated Press analysis earlier this month found nearly 3,300 of 13,000 people who died of the virus nationwide, or about 42%, were black.

As infections and deaths continue to mount, local governments are grappling with the economic fallout of mass closures. About 26 million Americans have filed for unemployment benefits in the five weeks since COVID-19 first triggered shutdowns.

“As issues like unemployment, food insecurity and lack of COVID-19 testing sweep the nation, I hope that this contribution will inspire others to take action, get involved and support their neighborhoods in any way they can,” Compton Mayor Aja Brown said in a statement.