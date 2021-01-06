Dr. Dre hospitalized after signs of a possible brain aneurysm

Dr. Dre was undergoing medical treatment Tuesday after being admitted to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center with a possible brain aneurysm, two sources familiar with his condition said.

The legendary rap artist and producer turned music mogul was considered to be in stable condition at the Los Angeles hospital after undergoing testing, according to one of the sources who asked not to be named because the person was not authorized to discuss the medical matter.

The rapper, 55, whose real name is Andre Young, rose to fame with N.W.A from the streets of Compton and went on to become a top producer and the co-founder of Beats Electronics, a venture that turned him into a billionaire. After TMZ.com revealed that Dre was hospitalized, N.W.A co-founder Ice Cube tweeted, “Send your love and prayers.”

Dre, according to a source, had been in the intensive care unit at one point.

