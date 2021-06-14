Dr. Dre, Jimmy Iovine team up to open new high school that will reach ‘the inner-city kid’

Dr. Dre, left, and Jimmy Iovine, both music moguls from humble roots, are photographed at Dr. Dre’s home in Los Angeles on Friday, June 11, 2021. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

Rap icon Dr. Dre and music industry mogul Jimmy Iovine hated school — really hated school — which makes them an unlikely force behind a new public high school project in Los Angeles.

The two, both reportedly billionaires, said they would do and spend whatever is necessary to make the school, which will be in South L.A., successful and sought after — and a place that will motivate L.A. students to be critical thinkers, entrepreneurs and innovators. The move represents a rare investment by the entertainment elite in the nation’s second-largest school system, where more than 80% of students are Latino and Black and about the same number come from low-income families.

Dr. Dre, born Andre Young, said he wants to reach “the inner-city kid, the younger me.” He added: “Here’s a place that you can go where there’s something that you can learn that you’re really interested in.”

Iovine explained their vision for the school, which was approved last week by the L.A. Board of Education and is slated to open in fall 2022.

