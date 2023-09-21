The wonderful world of Dr. Seuss is coming to life at the Santa Monica Place for a limited time in November, officials announced on Thursday.

The Dr. Seuss Experience is an immersive event where guests can explore nine Dr. Seuss worlds, meet characters and more.

The Dr. Seuss Experience is an immersive experience where guests can explore nine Dr. Seuss worlds, meet characters and more. (Dr. Seuss Experience )

The Dr. Seuss Experience is an immersive experience where guests can explore nine Dr. Seuss worlds, meet characters and more. (Dr. Seuss Experience )

The Dr. Seuss Experience is an immersive experience where guests can explore nine Dr. Seuss worlds, meet characters and more. (Dr. Seuss Experience )

The Dr. Seuss Experience is an immersive experience where guests can explore nine Dr. Seuss worlds, meet characters and more. (Dr. Seuss Experience )

“Guests can expect a Seuss-tacular journey featuring themes and installations that bring Dr. Seuss’s beloved works to life,” a news release said.

“Meet the Grinch this holiday season; join the Circus McGurkus; swing from Truffula Trees from The Lorax; navigate the Stars Upon Thars Sneetches Mirror Maze from The Sneetches and explore the towering clovers while listening closely for a Who from Horton Hears a Who!”

The event waitlist is open and general sales tickets will be available to the public on Sept. 27.

The Dr. Seuss Experience is co-produced by Kilburn Live and Fever, the leading global live-entertainment discovery platform, a news release said.

The event has previously been seen in Houston, Chicago, Denver, and Virginia and Toronto, Canada.