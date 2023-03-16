Drake performs onstage in Toronto. The rapper has been named Spotify’s most-streamed artist of the decade. (Arthur Mola/Invision/AP, File)

Issues with Ticketmaster and prices of Drake’s upcoming tour have some fans saying, honestly never mind.

The Canadian rapper’s It’s All A Blur Tour also features artist 21 Savage.

On Wednesday, presales started through a partnership with CashApp.

The sticker shock prompted some to laugh now and cry later.

Fans were surprised when they logged on to Ticketmaster that the $69 tickets immediately skyrocketed to over $200.

This is what is called dynamic pricing, which means the ticket price fluctuates in real time according to demand.

The move sent fans who were in their feelings to take to social media.

“$200+ for nosebleed Drake tickets is criminal…. TICKETMASTER YOU WILL CRUMBLE,” one said on Twitter.

One fan in Atlanta took a screenshot showing that tickets were going for $400 for seats in the 100-level section at State Farm Arena.

“Drake ticket prices are wild for the Atlanta show. I didn’t even pay this to see Beyoncé,” the fan tweeted.



“Drake lost his mind with these tour prices let’s be for real,” another fan wrote. “Two floor tickets legit equal my rent.”

The fan also took a screengrab showing that a ticket price on the floor was $523.85.

General sales for the tour start on March 17.

Drake and 21 Savage stop in Southern California in the summer.

The duo has two shows at The Kia Forum in Inglewood on Aug. 12 and Aug. 13 and then has two shows at Crypto.Com Arena on Aug. 21 and Aug. 22.

The last time the “God’s Plan” rapper went on tour was back in 2018 for his Drake and the Three Amigos Tour where he performed with the trio Migos.