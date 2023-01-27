Drake attends Drake’s Till Death Do Us Part rap battle on October 30, 2021 in Long Beach, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

An intruder reportedly broke into Drake’s mansion near Beverly Hills on Thursday night.

Police sources tell TMZ that officers responded to the hip-hop star’s home after his security team spotted an unknown man leaving the house and appeared to be “carrying something in the process.”

The site reports that the suspect disappeared when officers arrived, but a man matching the suspect’s description was found walking down a street a few hours later.

Police say the man was carrying an item from the home, which was believed to be taken from the “God’s Plan” rapper.

Sources told the media outlet that the Toronto native was not home at the time of the burglary.

This isn’t the first time Drake’s home has been broken into. Back in July, TMZ reported a man was arrested for misdemeanor trespassing at the same residence. He claimed the former “Degrassi” star was his father.

Drake reportedly purchased the massive estate just last year from singer Robbie Williams for a whopping $75 million. The Canadian star also has a 50,000 square foot estate in Toronto.