Dramatic body cam footage shows L.A. County Sheriff’s Deputies using Narcan to save two teenage boys on Nov. 2, 2022.

Dramatic body cam footage shows the moment two teenagers’ lives were saved from an overdose by Narcan.

Los Angeles County deputies received a medical distress call on Wednesday reporting two 17-year-old boys had stopped breathing inside a home on the 700 block of Betty Hill Drive in Duarte.

Two teens were found unconscious, lying on the ground inside a bedroom as deputies ran inside the home. Nearby family members can be heard screaming for help.

Body cam footage shows deputies administering CPR while yelling for Narcan to be brought over.

Authorities administered three doses of Naloxone, also known as Narcan, which is an opioid overdose treatment, to both teens while administering CPR.

Within minutes, the teens began breathing again. They were transported to a local hospital and later released to their parents.

“If not for the swift, decisive action of these deputies, both young men would have become lives claimed by the opioid pandemic,” said L.A. County Sheriff Alex Villanueva.

“Fentanyl is a pharmaceutical drug created to help patients with pain management,” explained deputies. “It is approximately 100 times more potent than morphine and 50 times more powerful than heroin. Fentanyl is one of the most dangerous and deadly substances ever produced. Illicit drug manufacturers and distributors discovered Fentanyl offers a very effective replacement filler or supplement to street-level drugs such as heroin, cocaine, and methamphetamine.”

As teen fentanyl overdoes continue soaring in California, officials are working to address the opioid threat, while remaining prepared for emergencies. In September, the Los Angeles Unified School District announced Narcan would be available at all K-12 schools.

